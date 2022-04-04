Gesher I Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 11th (NASDAQ:GIACU)

Gesher I Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GIACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 11th. Gesher I Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 12th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Gesher I Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of GIACU stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92. Gesher I Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gesher I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gesher I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $852,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gesher I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $989,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Gesher I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $8,517,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Gesher I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $9,900,000.

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

