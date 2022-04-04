Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Getlink from €16.00 ($17.58) to €16.20 ($17.80) in a research note on Friday.

Get Getlink alerts:

Shares of GRPTF opened at $15.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. Getlink has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $16.92.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.