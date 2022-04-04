GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on GFL shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 target price on the stock.

GFL traded down C$0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting C$39.75. 85,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,229. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$33.25 and a 12-month high of C$54.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.54.

GFL Environmental ( TSE:GFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.93%.

About GFL Environmental (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

