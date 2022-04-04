GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $19.17

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.17, but opened at $21.16. GH Research shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 149 shares.

GHRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. increased their target price on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

