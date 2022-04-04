Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total transaction of C$2,035,892.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,341 shares in the company, valued at C$11,729,083.30.

Shares of GIL stock traded up C$0.94 on Monday, hitting C$46.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,817. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$39.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.89 billion and a PE ratio of 12.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$48.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

