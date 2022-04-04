Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.73. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.23%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

