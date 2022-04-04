Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Piper Sandler

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s previous close.

GILD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Shares of GILD opened at $59.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,123,000 after purchasing an additional 440,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

