Gitcoin Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.76 or 0.00016686 BTC on exchanges. Gitcoin has a market cap of $110.17 million and $24.39 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00037430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00107716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.