Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading Up 9%

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.71 and last traded at $59.61. Approximately 9,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,424,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.68.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gitlab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.25.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gitlab Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,875,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

