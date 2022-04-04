Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Down 3.7%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.72 and last traded at $36.92. 5,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 327,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.

LAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -186.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,371,000 after purchasing an additional 341,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,706,000 after buying an additional 104,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 108,736 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 544,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 200,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 139,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

