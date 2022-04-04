Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Shares Gap Down to $12.62

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.62, but opened at $12.33. Glatfelter shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 2,567 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $556.06 million, a P/E ratio of 78.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $334.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 350.02%.

In related news, Director Bruce Brown purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dante C. Parrini purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Glatfelter by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,197,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,792,000 after acquiring an additional 206,503 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,278,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 112,396 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 39.2% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,355,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,218,000 after purchasing an additional 663,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 313.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,256,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,272 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.