GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,224,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after acquiring an additional 87,816 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $43.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $46.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

