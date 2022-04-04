Glitch Market Capitalization Reaches $31.47 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (GLCH) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. Glitch has a total market cap of $31.47 million and approximately $729,059.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Glitch has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.02 or 0.07528959 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,683.79 or 1.00164811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00056020 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

