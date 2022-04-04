Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GPN. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.20.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $140.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,222. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 over the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lunia Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $18,742,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3,093.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,529,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,091,527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105,378 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 622,774.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291,790 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 227.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,997,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,148 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.