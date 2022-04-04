Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Down 7.2%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) shares were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.53 and last traded at $26.86. Approximately 44,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,091,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $949.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $153.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,162,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,910,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 654,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after buying an additional 54,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.