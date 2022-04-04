Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.01

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.01 and last traded at $47.01, with a volume of 2868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 154.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,292,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,800 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,075,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 185,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 169,093 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 668,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after purchasing an additional 206,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 343,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 84,435 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

