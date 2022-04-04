GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $219,933.48 and $74.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,705.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,473.08 or 0.07598857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.93 or 0.00268973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.60 or 0.00808662 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00100022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.09 or 0.00474980 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007370 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00367556 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

