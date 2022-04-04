Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.53

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 136401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

The company has a market capitalization of C$81.97 million and a P/E ratio of 4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 57.82 and a quick ratio of 57.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.13.

About Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX)

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 190 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

