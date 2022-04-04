Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Shares Gap Up to $73.78

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.78, but opened at $76.17. Globus Medical shares last traded at $76.17, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.65.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $250.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.93 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after buying an additional 39,942 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,757,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,908,000 after buying an additional 123,500 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 22.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,578,000 after buying an additional 278,833 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,530,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,299,000 after buying an additional 59,056 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,356,000 after purchasing an additional 275,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

