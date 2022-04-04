GoByte (GBX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $551.00

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $106,859.54 and $551.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

