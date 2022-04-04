GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of GDDY opened at $84.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day moving average is $75.06. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,275,000 after buying an additional 1,569,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,414,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,066,000 after buying an additional 41,311 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $576,318,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 20.5% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,427,000 after buying an additional 1,143,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after buying an additional 1,558,150 shares during the last quarter.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

