GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Hits Market Cap of $488,394.75

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a total market cap of $488,394.75 and $92.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GokuMarket Credit alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.98 or 0.00271956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001474 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Profile

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GokuMarket Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GokuMarket Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GokuMarket Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GokuMarket Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.