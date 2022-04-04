Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

NYSE:GFI opened at $16.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.