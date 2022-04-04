Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $14.74. 298,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,562,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.1738 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,220,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,852 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after buying an additional 921,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

