Goldcoin Price Down 5.4% This Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0959 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $3,935.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.80 or 0.00270883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012954 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001452 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001422 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,947,543 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

