Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOGGet Rating) shares rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 9,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 791,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 24.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 11.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 20.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

