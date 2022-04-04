Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $12.74

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.74, but opened at $12.39. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 35,970 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOGL. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $312.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.71%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

