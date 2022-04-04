Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Shares Down 1%

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.90. Approximately 9,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 40,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 23.83. The firm has a market cap of C$143.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.15.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$67.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

