GoNetwork (GOT) Achieves Market Cap of $103,683.45

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One GoNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $103,683.45 and approximately $20,227.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoNetwork alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,549.03 or 0.99875659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00065847 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026883 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002229 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About GoNetwork

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.