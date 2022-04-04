Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) to announce $41.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.86 million to $42.50 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $31.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $207.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.91 million to $210.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $276.48 million, with estimates ranging from $270.60 million to $287.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $79.19 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day moving average is $118.65. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.76, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

