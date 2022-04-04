Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $1,374,118.02 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,374,118.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, March 31st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,172,505.70.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.45. 117,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,367. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $181.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 316.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

