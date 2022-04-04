Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI) Shares Gap Up to $11.46

Shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.46, but opened at $12.50. Gores Guggenheim shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 213,594 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 422,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 324,150 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 595,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,286,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,022,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

