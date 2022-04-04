Governor DAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $71,106.00 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001147 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Governor DAO has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $71,106.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00049346 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.96 or 0.07532087 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,690.86 or 1.00166322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00054873 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,255 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.