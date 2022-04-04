Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Trading 5.8% Higher

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.67. 48,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 26,316,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $504,301,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,176,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

