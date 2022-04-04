Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $2.24 on Monday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a market cap of $151.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -1.54.

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 5,346.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

