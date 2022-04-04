Grainger’s (GRI) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.73) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.11) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grainger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 357.50 ($4.68).

Get Grainger alerts:

Grainger stock opened at GBX 295.80 ($3.87) on Friday. Grainger has a 12 month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 340 ($4.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 289.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 302.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon sold 247,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.80), for a total transaction of £717,758.70 ($940,213.13).

Grainger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.