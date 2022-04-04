Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €20.60 by Barclays

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €20.60 ($22.64) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($23.08) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($25.27) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.08) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.23 ($25.53).

Shares of GYC stock traded up €0.26 ($0.29) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €18.38 ($20.20). 340,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.68. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($18.25) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($22.13).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

