Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grand City Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GRNNF opened at $20.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.