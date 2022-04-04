Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$108.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$110.00 price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of GRT.UN stock traded down C$2.93 on Monday, reaching C$94.67. 102,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,604. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$95.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$97.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$75.62 and a twelve month high of C$105.79.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

