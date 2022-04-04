Gravity Finance Price Hits $0.0032 on Exchanges (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $2,238.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,511.58 or 0.07512999 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,685.97 or 0.99884156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00055961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047944 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

