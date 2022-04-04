Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) CFO James C. Ryan Sells 50,000 Shares

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GTN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after buying an additional 289,231 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,849,000 after acquiring an additional 305,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,421,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after acquiring an additional 64,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,357,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 106,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

