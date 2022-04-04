Graypoint LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $226.36 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $433.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.20.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.