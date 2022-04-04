Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.31. 12,058 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 889% from the average session volume of 1,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GWLLY)
