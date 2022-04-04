Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.31. 12,058 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 889% from the average session volume of 1,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

Great Wall Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GWLLY)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.