Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDOT. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Green Dot alerts:

NYSE GDOT opened at $27.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $54.90.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $152,658. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 43.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Green Dot by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 61.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.