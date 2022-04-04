Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) PT Lowered to C$7.50

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Clarus Securities from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GBNH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.32.

NASDAQ GBNH opened at $3.10 on Monday. Greenbrook TMS has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $55.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 207.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter worth $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter worth $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

