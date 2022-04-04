Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greenidge Generation in a research report issued on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenidge Generation from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Greenidge Generation in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GREE opened at $11.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Greenidge Generation has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $60.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GREE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,581,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,168,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,283,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,856,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Greenidge Generation by 767.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 135,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

