Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $11.93

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $12.35. Grifols shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 7,793 shares.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.
The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36.
About Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
