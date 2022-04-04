Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $11.93

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $12.35. Grifols shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 7,793 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Get Grifols alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Grifols by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,907,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,123 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Grifols by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,832,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,039,000 after purchasing an additional 601,172 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,025,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,670,000 after acquiring an additional 512,509 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,754,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,513,000 after acquiring an additional 315,440 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,509,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares during the period. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.