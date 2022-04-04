Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Shares Gap Up to $26.32

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.32, but opened at $27.32. Grindrod Shipping shares last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 862 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRIN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. 38.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

