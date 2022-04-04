Grove Bank & Trust Has $3.92 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $301.89 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.40 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

