GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.10 Million

Brokerages expect that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $89.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.00 million and the highest is $114.63 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $90.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $426.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.40 million to $435.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $545.36 million, with estimates ranging from $509.80 million to $628.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on GRWG. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRWG stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $560.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 2.75.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

